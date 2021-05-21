UAE’s Sheikh Hamdan introduces the world to his twins

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, on Friday, introduced the world to his twins.

The twins, a boy and a girl were draped in white wraps. In the photo posted on his Instagram account, Sheikh Hamdan is seen holding the babies in his arms and looking at them with affections.

Whereas the announcement of the births of twins was met with much cheerfulness on social media; many friends and followers sent congratulatory messages to Sheikh Hamdan.

On the contrary, the baby boy’s name is Rashid, while the baby girl’s name is Sheikha.

In Arabic, Sheikha means ‘princess’, while Rashid means ‘rightly guided’.

Whereas the girl has got her mother’s name, while the boy shares his with that of Sheikh Hamdan’s late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.