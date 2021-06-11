Double Click 728 x 90
Facebook Messenger now supports custom QR codes for transactions

Shariq Tahir

11th Jun, 2021. 10:04 am
Facebook Messenger now supports custom QR codes for transactions

Facebook is making it easier to send money via Messenger. For person-to-person payments using Facebook Pay.

The app now allows Venmo-like QR codes and personalized links. Users can now access their QR code and link in Messenger’s settings to request a payment.

Facebook says that the functions operate even if you aren’t Facebook friends, making it easier to give or request payments from strangers.

That may not appear to be the most important use case, but it might be particularly useful for those who buy and sell on Facebook Marketplace, where deals frequently begin on Messenger. Buyers and sellers may now have greater motivation to use Facebook Pay instead of Venmo or another third-party tool to settle the payment.

For the time being, the functionality is only available in the United States. The company promises that further upgrades will be “coming soon.”

Messenger also demonstrated a new “quick reply” tab for replying to photographs and videos. It features new chat themes for customized inboxes as well.

On the other hand, former United States (US) President Donald Trump has slammed the move by Facebook, which has suspended Trump’s account for two years.

Donald Trump has criticized the decision to ban him from Facebook as a form of censorship. He said that it’s an ‘insult’ to US voters.

In a statement issued by the former US President, he said, “Facebook’s ruling is an insult to the record-setting 75M people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election. They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our country can’t take this abuse anymore!”

