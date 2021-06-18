Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Honda will discontinue production of its hydrogen and plug-in hybrid Clarity cars

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 03:25 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Honda will discontinue production of its hydrogen and plug-in hybrid cars

Following the discontinuation of the Clarity EV last year, Honda will halt the manufacture of its hydrogen fuel-cell and plug-in hybrid Clarity variants this summer. According to Nikkei, the decision was made due to low demand and Honda’s new focus on electrification.

The Clarity fuel-cell vehicle was restricted from the beginning in the United States due to its high $71,200 price tag and a lack of hydrogen refueling infrastructure. Honda is no longer producing electrified vehicles in the United States, with the discontinuation of the Clarity EV, PHEV, and fuel-cell models.

Honda had stated that it will launch an electric vehicle in 2024. It also plans to only sell zero-emissions EVs by 2040.

These might include electric vehicles, but Honda hasn’t given up on hydrogen yet, having signed a contract with GM to develop fuel cell vehicles. However, most hydrogen in the United States is produced by reforming natural gas, the fuel still emits greenhouse gases despite the fact that only water exits the tailpipe of a fuel-cell vehicle.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

KP Budget salary hike by 25%
9 mins ago
KP Budget 2021-22: Cabinet Approves 25% hike in salaries For Govt. Employees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday...
CAA Upgrades Travel Advisory For Travelers Flying Into Pakistan
10 mins ago
The Safest Places to Travel in COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic hindered international travel in 2020 but as inoculations are dispersed around...
Foreign Direct Investment
14 mins ago
Foreign direct investment plunges 28% in 11 months

KARACHI: The foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in the country plunged around...
Dasu Hydropower Project PM Imran
22 mins ago
“Dasu Dam will add 2160 megawatts of electricity to national grid”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited the Dasu Hydropower Project today (Friday)...
WTC 2021: Rain delays toss for the final match; no play in first session
2 hours ago
WTC 2021: Rain delays toss for the final match; no play in first session

Toss for ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021 Final is delayed and...
KP Budget 2021 today
2 hours ago
Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra To present KP Budget 2021-22 today

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government will present the budget 2021-22 in the provincial...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

KP Budget salary hike by 25%
9 mins ago
KP Budget 2021-22: Cabinet Approves 25% hike in salaries For Govt. Employees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday...
CAA Upgrades Travel Advisory For Travelers Flying Into Pakistan
10 mins ago
The Safest Places to Travel in COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic hindered international travel in 2020 but as inoculations are dispersed around...
Foreign Direct Investment
14 mins ago
Foreign direct investment plunges 28% in 11 months

KARACHI: The foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in the country plunged around...
Dasu Hydropower Project PM Imran
22 mins ago
“Dasu Dam will add 2160 megawatts of electricity to national grid”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited the Dasu Hydropower Project today (Friday)...