Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users may receive a free upgrade to Windows 11

Shariq Tahir

17th Jun, 2021. 12:09 pm
Not just Microsoft Windows 10 users, but also those using Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, could get a free upgrade to Windows 11.

A recently leaked Windows 11 build has made some references to the improved upgrade support ahead of the official release. Microsoft previously offered a free upgrade to Windows 10 users. Its goal is to get as many people as possible to upgrade to the most recent version of Windows and to safely migrate people away from earlier platforms that Microsoft no longer supported.

However, it’s worth noting that Windows 8 isn’t included in the configuration keys. This implies that Windows 8 users may be required to upgrade to Windows 8.1 before upgrading to Windows 11.

The release date for Windows 11 has been set for June 24. However, the new operating system has been detailed through a leaked build, which revealed a fresh Start menu and other key interface-level changes ahead of its release.

Earlier on this, Information about Windows 11 is leaking everywhere. First, this morning, a Baidu user shared two pictures of the OS, showcasing a centered Start menu with rounded corners. That image reminded us a lot of Windows 10X, especially since that (now-defunct) operating system also included a Start menu with centered icons.

Tom Warren has been searching into the leaked OS and has discovered some jewels. In terms of design, Windows 11 doesn’t appear to be significantly different from Windows 10, although there are some visible UI tweaks throughout. In addition to the curved corners, new snap controls allow you to quickly move a window to a precise location on your screen.

