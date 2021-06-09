PSL 2021: Babar-Sharjeel Likely to Be the Openers For Karachi Kings

Despite the presence of New Zealand’s veteran opener Martin Guptill, Karachi Kings’ opener Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan are likely to open for the franchise as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 remainders are resuming from today (Wednesday).

During a virtual press conference, Skipper Imad Wasim said that the opening pair will be discussed by team management after a thorough evaluation of the squad’s necessities during PSL 2021 remainders.

Imad stated, “I am the sort of person who doesn’t like to change the openers. We will have a discussion about it. It depends on the position we are in. I have no intentions of making too many changes. So I think you are probably going to see Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan, to be honest. We will do whatever is necessary for the team. We will sit together and talk to Babar, Sharjeel, and Guptill. But I probably think Babar and Sharjeel will open for us.”

The all-rounder declared that there was no pressure to defend the title and that the players will give their 100% in all situations.

Imad also mentioned that if the team requires him at a higher position, he may consider moving up the batting order.

“If my team needs it, then I can consider batting a little higher in the order. Individual performances however are not the aim. I will do whatever is good for the team. If I feel that other bowlers are bowling better than me, then I will keep using them instead of bowling myself,” he concluded.