PSL 2021: Hasan Ali decides not to retire from the PSL

Hasan Ali of Islamabad United has decided to play the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In response to the decision, Ali expressed admiration to his wife for her support during difficult times.

Due to personal concerns, the bowler had to return to Pakistan from Abu Dhabi. He has now decided to stay with his team for the competition. The team stated on Saturday evening that Hasan Ali would be retiring from the remainder of PSL 6 due to “family concerns.”

Hassan Ali stated, “I want to say to all Islamabad United fans, unfortunately, due to personal reasons I have to pull out of the remaining PSL matches. Some things are more important than cricket and nothing is more important than family.”

“I am thankful to Islamabad United for their support and understanding. This team truly is a family that stands with you through thick and thin. I wish the team the very best of luck for the remaining PSL matches,” he added.