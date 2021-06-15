Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Hasan Ali decides not to retire from the PSL

Shariq Tahir

15th Jun, 2021. 04:23 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
PSL 2021: Hasan Ali decides not to retire from the PSL

Hasan Ali of Islamabad United has decided to play the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In response to the decision, Ali expressed admiration to his wife for her support during difficult times.

Due to personal concerns, the bowler had to return to Pakistan from Abu Dhabi. He has now decided to stay with his team for the competition. The team stated on Saturday evening that Hasan Ali would be retiring from the remainder of PSL 6 due to “family concerns.”

Hassan Ali stated, “I want to say to all Islamabad United fans, unfortunately, due to personal reasons I have to pull out of the remaining PSL matches. Some things are more important than cricket and nothing is more important than family.”

“I am thankful to Islamabad United for their support and understanding. This team truly is a family that stands with you through thick and thin. I wish the team the very best of luck for the remaining PSL matches,” he added.

 

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

UAE Once Again Announces Travel Ban On 4 Countries Including Pakistan
21 mins ago
UAE Once Again Announces Travel Ban On 4 Countries Including Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has once again banned travellers from Pakistan,...
trade and regional cooperation
24 mins ago
Pakistan, Russia join hands to boost trade and regional cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his...
Rupee remains stable against dollar
25 mins ago
Rupee remains stable against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee remained stable against the US dollar on Tuesday, as...
Shahnawaz Dahani is delighted after leading the PSL 2021 wickets chart.
31 mins ago
PSL 2021: Shahnawaz Dahani is delighted after leading the PSL 2021 wickets chart.

Shahnawaz Dahani, the fast bowling star for Multan Sultan, seeks to maintain...
World Test Championship Final
33 mins ago
India vs. New Zealand, World Test Championship Final

India vs. New Zealand WTC final is starting on 18th June in...
Auto sales
44 mins ago
Auto sales surge 215% in May amid ease in Covid restrictions

KARACHI: The automobile sales registered a whopping 215 percent growth in volumes...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United8 6212+0.932
2Lahore Qalandars75210-0.058
3 Peshawar Zalmi8448+0.296
4 Karachi Kings7346+0.301
5 Multan Sultans7346+0.153
6 Quetta Gladiators7162-1.865