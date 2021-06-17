PSL 2021: Islamabad United Set 248 Runs Target For Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United set a target of 248 runs against Peshawar Zalmi, making it the highest total in Pakistan Super League‘s (PSL) history in the 26th match of PSL 2021 sixth edition.

Usman Khawaja’s century against Peshawar helped Islamabad to reach 247 runs easily.

Peshawar will now need a herculean effort from their batsmen to complete the set target.

Openers Colin Munro and Khawaja set the tone early for Islamabad and took Islamabad to 98 runs before Munro was clean bowled by Shoaib Malik during the 10th over.

Islamabad was 99 on the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the 10th overs and Peshawar was hoping that the wicket would help them slow the pace of Islambad’s runs.

However, Asif Ali, who was sent in early, took the opportunity provided by the openers and smashed 43 runs on 14 balls before being dismissed in the 13th over.

Asif’s offensive batting was so lethal that Islamabad was able to reach 150 in just the 14 overs and the 18th over they completed their 200 runs.

After Asif’s dismissal, Islamabad sent Brandon King to continue the charge against Peshawar, he made 46 runs on 22 balls and provided excellent support to Usman who completed his century in the last over of the innings.

He ended the innings with 105 runs not out. While Malik and Sameen Gul were the only wicket-takers for Peshawar.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

It is the same pitch where Islamabad romped home by ten wickets in the last game and it still looks to be a solid track for runs.