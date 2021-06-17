PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Won The Toss And Opt To Bowl! Against Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opt to bowl first against Islamabad United in the 26th Match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

It is the same pitch where Islamabad romped home by ten wickets in the last game and it still looks to be a solid track for runs.

Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed smashed runs together to help Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings in the 22nd match of PSL 2021.

The duo thumped 17 boundaries and seven sixes altogether in United’s successful run-chase in 18.4 overs.

In a major blowout for Zalmis, emerging pacer Mohammad Amir Khan has been ruled out of the tournament due to a six wrist fracture.

Moreover, the second match for June 17 (Thursday) will be played between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi tonight.