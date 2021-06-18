Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandar Wins The Toss, Elects To Bowl Against Multan Sultan

18th Jun, 2021. 09:56 pm
Lahore Qalandar wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Multan Sultan in the 28th Match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

 

 

Team Lahore Qalandars, suffered a major defeat from Karachi Kings last night

Lahore started the PSL 2021 on a remarkable note, winning five out of its first six games before losing three consecutive games.

Multan is at 4th place with eight points in eight games followed by Karachi with eight points in nine games.

The match tonight is a must-win for Lahore. A win will not only confirm Lahore’s place in play-offs but it will also put them in 2nd position on the points table.

 

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United97214+0.945
3 Peshawar Zalmi105510+0.586
2Lahore Qalandars85310-0.183
5 Multan Sultans8448+0.836
4 Karachi Kings8356-0.288
6 Quetta Gladiators9274-1.913