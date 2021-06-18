Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Multan Sultan 87/3 In 10 Overs, Against Lahore Qalandar

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 10:23 pm
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandar Wins The Toss, Elects To Bowl Against Multan Sultan

Multan Sultan reached 87 runs on the loss of 3 wickets in 10 overs against Lahore Qalandar in the 28th Match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

Sohaib Maqsood is leading the Multan fight against Lahore as the Multan reached 87 runs for the loss of three wickets after 10 overs against

Sohaib has hit some impressive shots in the match so far, as he helps his team keep the scoreboard ticking despite losing three wickets (Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, and Johnson Charles).

On the first ball of the match, in-from Shan was out lbw, as Shaheen Shah Afridi gave a golden start to Lahore.

 

 

Multans’ batsmen read James Faulkner’s deliveries well, as his overs (second and fourth) proved expensive for Lahore.

In the fifth over, Rizwan beat Haris Rauf, but at the end of the over, Haris dismissed the skipper for 15 runs.

Johnson on 10 runs fell lbw in the eighth over after spinner Rashid Khan appealed for a review, as the umpire had earlier declared Johnson not out.

Sohaib and Rilee Rossouw are on the crease as they seek a good partnership to put up a competitive score against Lahore.

Lahore is desperate to avoid any if-and-but situation in today’s match as they look to cement their place in the tournament’s playoffs.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandar wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Multan Sultan

Team Lahore Qalandars, suffered a major defeat from Karachi Kings last night

Lahore started the PSL 2021 on a remarkable note, winning five out of its first six games before losing three consecutive games.

Multan is at 4th place with eight points in eight games followed by Karachi with eight points in nine games.

The match tonight is a must-win for Lahore. A win will not only confirm Lahore’s place in play-offs but it will also put them in 2nd position on the points table.

 

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United97214+0.945
3 Peshawar Zalmi105510+0.586
2Lahore Qalandars85310-0.183
5 Multan Sultans8448+0.836
4 Karachi Kings8356-0.288
6 Quetta Gladiators9274-1.913