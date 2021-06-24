PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss, Elects To Bowl Against Multan Sultan

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan Sultan in Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021 Final) sixth edition.

Shoaib Malik, Pakistan’s experienced all-rounder is all set for Peshawar’s fight with Multan.

His post on Facebook shows Shoaib Malik’s dedication and he hopes for an award-winning game tonight. The 39-year-old player expressed his determination regarding the final battle with Multan Sultans.

He is ready to give his best and wrote in his post, “It’s the night of all nights — let’s give it all we got.”