PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss, Elects To Bowl Against Multan Sultan

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 08:58 pm
PSL 2021: Multan Sultan Sets A Target Of 207 Runs For Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan Sultan in Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021 Final) sixth edition.

Shoaib Malik, Pakistan’s experienced all-rounder is all set for Peshawar’s fight with Multan.

His post on Facebook shows Shoaib Malik’s dedication and he hopes for an award-winning game tonight. The 39-year-old player expressed his determination regarding the final battle with Multan Sultans.

He is ready to give his best and wrote in his post, “It’s the night of all nights — let’s give it all we got.”

 

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United (Q)108216+0.859
2 Multan Sultans (Q)106510+1.050
3 Peshawar Zalmi (Q)105510+0.586
5 Karachi Kings (Q)105510-0.115
4Lahore Qalandars105510-0.589
6 Quetta Gladiators10284-1.786