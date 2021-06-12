PSL 2021: PSL History created by Islamabad United

Karachi: Islamabad United became the first team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) to win a match with 10 overs remaining in their innings creating a new chapter in the history of the league.

The Shadab Khan-led United reached the target without any loss on the last ball of the 10th over of their innings and outclassed Quetta Gladiators which set a target of 134 in match 18 of PSL 2021. It’s the biggest win in the history of PSL in terms of balls remaining in the second innings when the batting side reached the target. United achieved the feat with 60 balls remaining in the second innings.

Peshawar Zalmi reached the target of 79 against Lahore Qalandars in 2019 in 10.1 overs and were the previous owners of the coveted record. This is the third time when a team has successfully reached the target score without losing any wickets. The two others are Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, and both the teams beat Lahore Qalandars in 2020 and 2018 respectively.

United’s Colin Munro became the batsman with the highest strike rate scoring at least 80 runs in a PSL innings as he smashed 90* off 36 balls with a strike rate of 250.0. The record was previously held by Ben Dunk of Lahore Qalandars who scored 99*off 40 with 247.50 strike rate against Karachi Kings in 2020.

Follow all the PSL updates on BOL News.