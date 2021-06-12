Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Peshawar Zalmi

Suhaib Ahmed

12th Jun, 2021. 09:05 pm
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiator won the toss and choose to field, vs Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiator won the toss and choose to field against Peshawar Zalmi. Quetta is at the bottom of the points table in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). They will make another attempt and probably this time it will be their final one to stay in the PSL.

Both the teams were defeated in their previous match at Abu Dhabi, However, this time there will be extra pressure on Quetta as they are on the edge of another early elimination from the race.

Last night Quetta was crushed by Islamabad United. Quetta was unlucky in the match and despite having some good names, are now at the bottom of the points table as they have lost their five out of six matches so far, their confidence is down and the Peshawar can take advantage of it.

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1Lahore Qalandars65110+0.150
3 Islamabad United6428+0.896
2 Karachi Kings6336+0.463
4 Peshawar Zalmi6336+0.139
5 Multan Sultans6244-0.099
6 Quetta Gladiators6152-1.662