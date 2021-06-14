Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators’ latest defeat

Suhaib Ahmed

14th Jun, 2021. 05:35 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators' latest defeat

Umar Gul, Quetta Gladiators bowling coach told that they are one pacer short in the middle which dented Quetta’s chance to restrict Peshawar Zalmi on a low total.

Umar said in his post-match talk after Peshawar crushed Quetta by 61 runs, “I will give credit to David Miller who played extremely well throughout and dominated our spinners,”

He added, “In the middle, we were going one pacer short and that is why we could not finish it off well. But if you see our pacers bowled well in the last three overs and early on,”

He further said, “The mistakes which our pacers had made in the previous game I talked to them about those areas and I think they responded well today early in the innings,”

He concluded, “We took a fine start but unfortunately in the middle, our spinners could not live up to the billing and could not deliver the balls which were needed,”

Quetta tasted their sixth defeat from seven games and are now out of the event but according to their bowling coach they would try to address their problems and produce good results in the coming three matches.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiator won the toss and choose to field, vs Peshawar Zalmi
2 days ago
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi gave the target of 198 runs to Quetta Gladiator

Peshawar Zalmi gave the target of 198 runs to Quetta Gladiator in...
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiator won the toss and choose to field, vs Peshawar Zalmi
2 days ago
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiator won the toss and choose to field against Peshawar Zalmi. Quetta...
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match today
2 days ago
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match today

Quetta Gladiators, at the bottom of the points table in the sixth...
Shoaib Akhtar
3 days ago
Shoaib Akhtar said his favorite Bollywood actor is Salman Khan

In a question-and-answer session with his fans on Instagram, Shoaib Akhtar said...
PSL 2021: Rashid Khan 'broke our back,' says Shoaib Malik
3 days ago
PSL 2021: Rashid Khan’s five-wicket haul ‘broke our back,’ says Shoaib Malik

Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs thanks to Rashid Khan's 5...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss & elected to field vs Lahore Qalandars
4 days ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandar set 171-run target for Peshawar Zalmi

Tim David's made 64 runs from 36 balls helped Lahore set a...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United75210+0.956
2Lahore Qalandars75210-0.058
3 Peshawar Zalmi7438+0.563
4 Karachi Kings6336+0.463
5 Multan Sultans6244-0.099
6 Quetta Gladiators7162-1.865