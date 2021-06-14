PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators’ latest defeat

Umar Gul, Quetta Gladiators bowling coach told that they are one pacer short in the middle which dented Quetta’s chance to restrict Peshawar Zalmi on a low total.

Umar said in his post-match talk after Peshawar crushed Quetta by 61 runs, “I will give credit to David Miller who played extremely well throughout and dominated our spinners,”

He added, “In the middle, we were going one pacer short and that is why we could not finish it off well. But if you see our pacers bowled well in the last three overs and early on,”

He further said, “The mistakes which our pacers had made in the previous game I talked to them about those areas and I think they responded well today early in the innings,”

He concluded, “We took a fine start but unfortunately in the middle, our spinners could not live up to the billing and could not deliver the balls which were needed,”

Quetta tasted their sixth defeat from seven games and are now out of the event but according to their bowling coach they would try to address their problems and produce good results in the coming three matches.