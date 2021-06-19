PSL 2021: Who is the latest PSL sensation Danish Aziz?

Danish Aziz has made some interesting headlines after featuring in the 29th Match of PSL 2021 while representing Karachi Kings. The player a potential game-sealing knock scoring 45 runs in a mere 13 balls.

The player played blistering innings and single-handedly gave his side a winning chance. After being dismissed, the player got a rousing reception back in the dugout. Let us have a look into the details of who exactly Danish Aziz is?

Danish Aziz is an all-rounder being a left-hand bat and slow left-arm orthodox spin bowling.

He was born on November 20, 1995. Much to everyone’s surprise, the player had made his international debut for Pakistan Cricket in April 2021 against South Africa. He was born in Karachi to a Memon family and was supported by his family to play professional cricket from the very beginning.

He was inspired by the Indian international player Yuvraj Singh. He made his Pakistan Super League debut for Karachi Kings on 21 March 2018 and made his first-class debut on 12 December 2014 for Karachi Dolphins. Danish has also represented the Pakistani national Under-19 cricket team.

Brilliant innings by Danish Aziz – 45 off 13 balls. He was only a hit away from creating Pakistan's fastest 50 record in T20s which belongs to Imran Nazir (14 balls). — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 19, 2021

Every one saying KK will made hardly 140-150 Meanwhile

Danish Aziz: pic.twitter.com/7lBTV3gUsD — Kings ka Karachi💙👑 (@babariannnnn) June 19, 2021