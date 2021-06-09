Double Click 728 x 90
Sanaullah Abbasi made new DG FIA, Wajid Zia transferred

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021.
The federal government on Wednesday transferred Wajid Zia to the National Police Bureau and substituted him with Sanaullah Abbasi as the DG FIA Federal Investigation Agency.

According to an announcement issued by the federal government, Wajid Zia has been posted as the director-general of the National Police Bureau “with immediate effect”.

Whereas Zia took charge as the DG FIA in November 2019 after PTI-led abruptly removed Bashir Memon. He had shot to fame after he headed the Panamagate joint inquiry team.

On the other hand, Moazzam Jah Ansari will take over from Abbasi as the inspector general of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. Whereas Ansari was previously serving as the commandant of the Frontier Constabulary.

Abbasi was appointed as the KP police chief in January 2020 and had replaced Dr. Naeem Khan.

 

