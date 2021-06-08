Double Click 728 x 90
The young Pakistani broke India’s world record

Suhaib Ahmed

08th Jun, 2021. 10:13 pm
Noman Mehsud, 13, a martial artist from ‘Dera Ismail Khan’, broke the record set by India and entered his name in the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’.

Noman breaks Indian ‘Aman Chatria’s’ cap-ups record.

Aman made 47 caps in one minute, however, Noman successfully made a record by making 52 caps in one minute.

The Guinness Book of World Records confirmed it by sending an email.

Noman said that he is proud of breaking India’s record and wants to show the world the positive face of Pakistan and Waziristan.

Even before this, he has broken various records and entered his name in the Guinness Book.

Earlier, Irfan Mehsood breaks the Record for most push-ups in one minute carrying a 100lb pack.

He said in an interview, “I have been practicing wushu since 2005 and has now earned his third dan as a black belt. Through seeing videos of record holders and reading several editions of the Guinness World Records book, I started to get inspired and worked towards record titles of his own”.

Before this, a nine-year-old girl has made Pakistan proud for setting a new Guinness World Record for the country. The girl has set up a new record in arranging the chemical elements of the periodic table in the fastest way possible.

The new Guinness World Record holder is identified as Natalia Najam who resides in Lahore. According to details, the nine-year-old girl on July 18, 2020, had arranged all the chemical elements of the periodic chart in a time span of 2 minutes and 42 seconds.

It is a proud moment for the country as Natalia had broken the previous record of an Indian professor by just 7 seconds.

The former record-holder was an Indian economics professor Meenakshi Agrawal. She had arranged the periodic table’s elements in 2 minutes and 49 seconds.

 

General Qamar Javed Bajwa
2 hours ago
Pakistan values to fraternal relations with Azerbaijan: COAS Gen Bajwa

Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov, Commander of Azerbaijan Naval Forces called on General...
Murad Ali Shah
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Sindh to unveil 10 mega schemes for Karachi

Sindh government to launch 10 new mega projects for Karachi in the...
Barcelona confirm ‘Sergio Aguero’ signing from ‘Manchester City’
2 hours ago
Barcelona confirm ‘Sergio Aguero’ signing from ‘Manchester City’

Barcelona confirmed that ‘Manchester City’ striker ‘Sergio Aguero’ will join the club...
budget
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Punjab govt suggests 10pc growth in salaries, pensions of govt employees

The Punjab government is all set to present the budget 2021-22, before...
Aiman Khan
3 hours ago
Aiman Khan sets the mother-daughter goals with Amal in latest snaps

Pakistani emerging actress and social media sensation Aiman Khan exuded mother-daughter goals...
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
3 hours ago
People with mental disorders can now have bank accounts

KARACHI: The central bank has allowed people with mental disorders to open...
