When will windows 11 be released, what’s its speed, and how to get it?

Microsoft will reveal “what’s next” for Windows on June 24. The event marks the debut of the next version of Windows, which is expected to be titled Windows 11.

Microsoft will hold a press event on June 24, but it will not be for a new Surface device that will be available soon. Instead, Microsoft intends to make “one of the most significant changes of Windows of the past decade.”

CEO Satya Nadella stated at the Microsoft Build developer conference that the company will introduce the next version of Windows.

Here’s what we know about Windows 11, including its possible release date, new features, and leaks.

On June 24, which is next Thursday, Microsoft will host a dedicated Windows event. The event will be streamed live to millions of viewers around the world starting at 8 a.m. PT (about 8:30 p.m. IST). The live event will be broadcast on Microsoft’s YouTube channel. CEO Satya Nadella and Panos Panay, Microsoft’s chief product officer will attend the Windows event.

When is Windows 11 expected to be released?

The release date for Windows 11 is still unknown. Microsoft had previously stated that Windows 11 would be released in the second half of the year. According to another media report, Windows 11 will be released to the public by the end of this year.

Is Windows 11 just a rebranded Windows 10X?

The improvements coming to Windows are codenamed ‘Sun Valley’, although it’s unclear whether Microsoft will roll them out through Windows 11. Microsoft announced last month that it will not continue to develop Windows 10X, a completely new operating system intended for dual-screen PCs that it had announced in the fall of 2019.

Is Windows 11 going to be a free update?

In terms of Windows 11 pricing, we’ll have to wait for Microsoft’s announcement. It’s possible that Windows 11 will be offered as a free “upgrade” to Windows 10 users. At this time, it appears that the next edition of Windows will not be a minor update. Microsoft has announced that it will stop supporting Windows 10 in 2025.