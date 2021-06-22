Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

WTC: India vs New Zealand Final Fifth Day, New Zealand 101/2

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 06:53 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
WTC: India vs New Zealand Final Fifth Day, New Zealand 101/2

India vs New Zealand World Test Championship (WTC) final test fifth day cricket score. New Zealand resumed on 101 runs for the loss of two wickets.

New Zealand, who resumed on 101 runs for the loss of two wickets, lost their upper hand after their all-seam attack bowled out India for a below-par 217 runs.

Captain Kane Williamson, batting on 12 runs, and Ross Taylor, who is yet to score, would have expected to erase the 116-run deficit and push for a handy first-innings lead.

 

 

However, rain washed out an entire day’s play for the second time in the WTC final on Monday, diminishing hopes of a result in the India v New Zealand contest.

Only 141.1 overs have been bowled in the match up till now as the inclement Southampton weather continued to bedevil the opening edition of test cricket’s pinnacle event.

INDIA Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

NEW ZEALAND Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings
20 hours ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings 67/2 In 10 Overs Against Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi Kings made 67 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings
21 hours ago
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field first against Karachi...
22 hours ago
PSL 2021: Multan Sultan Wins By 31 Runs Against Islamabad United

Multan Sultan won the game by 31 runs against Islamabad United in...
24 hours ago
PSL 2021: Multan Sultan Sets A Target Of 181 Runs For Islamabad United

Multan Sultan sets a target of 181 runs for Islamabad United in...
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi In Eliminator 1
1 day ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi In Eliminator 1

Karachi King will face Peshawar Zalmi today at night in the eliminator...
1 day ago
PSL 2021: Multan Sultans Wins The Toss, Elects To Bat Against Islamabad United

Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bat against Islamabad United...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

petroluem
6 mins ago
PPL makes maiden offer for raw gas sale to third party

KARACHI: The Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has made a maiden offer to...
Equity market
10 mins ago
Equity market continues bearish trend on rising oil prices

KARACHI: The equity market continues to witness bearish trend on Tuesday owing...
State Bank of Pakistan
22 mins ago
Unisame hails SBP’s proposal to facilitate exporters through digitization

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has welcomed the...
SME
31 mins ago
SMEs key to sustainable economic growth: ITC

KARACHI: To ensure sustainable economic development, it is essential to support and...