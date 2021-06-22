WTC: India vs New Zealand Final Fifth Day, New Zealand 101/2

India vs New Zealand World Test Championship (WTC) final test fifth day cricket score. New Zealand resumed on 101 runs for the loss of two wickets.

New Zealand, who resumed on 101 runs for the loss of two wickets, lost their upper hand after their all-seam attack bowled out India for a below-par 217 runs.

Captain Kane Williamson, batting on 12 runs, and Ross Taylor, who is yet to score, would have expected to erase the 116-run deficit and push for a handy first-innings lead.

However, rain washed out an entire day’s play for the second time in the WTC final on Monday, diminishing hopes of a result in the India v New Zealand contest.

Only 141.1 overs have been bowled in the match up till now as the inclement Southampton weather continued to bedevil the opening edition of test cricket’s pinnacle event.

INDIA Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

NEW ZEALAND Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult