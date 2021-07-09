Double Click 728 x 90
Dodge will introduce an all-electric muscle car in 2024

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 01:24 pm
Dodge will deliver an all-electric muscle car in 2024, but it will not be referred to as an EV. Earlier today, the manufacturer revealed its maiden entry into the battery electric vehicle market as part of an event hosted by Stellantis, its parent company.

The announcement started with Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis declaring that the carmaker “will not sell electric cars,” only to be followed by the statement that it will instead make “American eMuscle.” Following that branding exercise, the CEO mentioned the environment only once in his pitch, noting that the company’s next EV will “tear up the streets, not the planet.”

“Performance drove us to it,” Kuniskis said, attempting to justify the shift away from internal combustion engines. He went on to say that the company’s engineers believe they’ve reached a “practical limit” with current ICE technology.

“They know we know that electric motors can give us more,” he said.

“And if we know of a technology that can give our customers an advantage, we have an obligation to embrace it.”

We didn’t get to see much of the car, but the idea Dodge displayed appears to borrow design ideas from the company’s classic 1969 Charger. Furthermore, according to an earlier segment of the Stellantis EV Day 2021 presentation, Dodge would build the EV on the company’s new STLA Large platform.

Stellantis promises that when the technology rolls out in 2024, their automobiles will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in as little as two seconds and have a maximum power output of 886 horsepower and a range of up to 500 miles.

