Ericsson presents latest tech, thought leadership to Jazz Pakistan

KARACHI: Ericsson organised a dedicated Ericsson Digital Unboxed 2021 event virtually for Jazz Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

Crafted for Jazz Pakistan, Ericsson’s global and regional experts and thought leaders showcased the latest insights, use cases and technologies tailored to Jazz Pakistan, it added.

During the virtual event, Ericsson shared its technology vision and updates and also discussed the possibilities for consumer and enterprise segments.

It delved into several topics revolving around creating a differentiated user experience for sports, spectrum strategies, and dedicated networks with a focus on B2B segments, it said.

As part of the event, the latest Ericsson ConsumerLab reports were also presented and were discussed. Several demos were also part of the event like Edge Compute Gaming, where low latency access can enable a better gaming experience, and Ericsson Industry Connect, a channel-ready cellular network for factories and warehouses, built to streamline ordering, installation, and management for Enterprise IT.

The event topics are aligned with the Pakistan Digital Vision, as Ericsson continues to support the local telecom players in the country towards a holistic digital ecosystem with advanced concepts and components for the rapid delivery of the next generation digital services, applications and content, it added.

Abdul R Usmani, vice president of Jazz Network, said: “Digitalisation is everywhere and is now part of our daily lives. At Jazz, we aim to provide state-of-the-art end-to-end services to our customers, focused on data-driven networks, as well as the need to accelerate technology advancements in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Fintech and digital content.”

“The Ericsson Unboxed event showcased several valuable insights, which will accelerate the next phase to meet the evolving demands of connectivity. We are looking forward to more insights and are confident in the next step of the digitalisation journey,” he added.

Ekow Nelson, vice president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa and Head of Ericsson Pakistan, said: “Ericsson’s partnership with Jazz spans over many years with several recent wins and shared successes in the areas of network rollout and digital services.”

“Our world is witnessing challenging times due to [the] Covid-19 and connectivity has never been more critical than ever. At Ericsson, we endeavour to automate and accelerate our networks and technology to meet the demands of an ever-changing world.”

He also said, “We are working closely with Jazz to provide the best possible connectivity, ensuring that Jazz networks run optimally, as demand grows and the need for digitalisation expedites.”

Waqas Naeem, country manager of Ericsson Pakistan, said: “We have concluded the Jazz Pakistan Digital Unboxed with great discussions on [the] network possibilities and creating a differentiated user experience in different segments. The future is bright for Pakistan and we are keen to see the benefits technology holds for the country,” he added.