13th Jul, 2021. 11:46 am
Huawei Might be Working on 90W Fast Charging System

Huawei is currently working on 90W fast charging, according to DigitalChatStation. Currently, the fast charge is available up to 66W, which was introduced in Mate 40 series. the 66W fast charging can also be found latest Nova 8i, which can be fully charged in 38 minutes, Huawei claims.

Does this imply that the P50 will be able to charge at 90W? There’s no assurance; the 3C just validated a phone that supports 66W charging, which could be the Snapdragon 888-powered, LTE-only variant P50. Perhaps the 5G model based on the Kirin 9000 will be faster?

It might be, as there is no flagship phoned slated for launch in 2021. So there is the only P50 that is left for launch. the Huawei P50 will be unveiled on July 29. Till now there is no official confirmation.

Huawei Consumer Business CEO Richard Yu revealed during the Mate 40 introduction that the company had tested 120W and even 200W charging.  However, chose against releasing it owing to battery capacity concerns. The company has recently gained certification for a 135W charger, so 90W will just be a step in the right direction.

