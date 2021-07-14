MG3 from MG motors oversee a manufacturing default

MG has issued a product safety recall for over 4000 samples of its popular MG3 hatchback due to the potential of fuel tanks falling out.

A total of 3944 samples of the Chinese-made MG3, which is Australia’s best-selling light car and MG’s second best seller, are affected nationwide.

Whereas, Vehicles sold between January 1 and May 19 this year are included.

According to MG. The fasteners holding the fuel tank strap may be defective and could fail, causing the vehicle’s fuel tank to “detach from the vehicle”.

“If the fuel tank detaches from the vehicle, this may cause fuel to leak from the tank. This could result in a fire or an accident, increasing the risk of serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users,” said MG.

MG Motor Australia later stated saying it is, “aware of a small number of potentially faulty bolts used in the fitment of the MG 3 fuel tank retention straps and is working closely with the ACCC to undertake a safety campaign relating to select vehicles”.

“While the components identified represent a small proportion of all those fitted to MG 3 models here in Australia, customer safety is and has always been a leading priority for MG,” said MG Motor Australia

In Australia, no fuel tanks have come loose from vehicles, and MG will repair all affected vehicles in transit and in dealer stock.

However, MG is asking affected owners to contact their local MG dealership to schedule a free inspection and replacement of the fuel tank retaining bolts free of charge.