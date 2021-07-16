RSS ideology main obstacle in normalizing ties, PM rebuffs Indian media

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday disregarded Indian media saying the Indian RSS ideology was the main difficulty in normalization of relations with Pakistan.

The Prime Minister who was in Tashkent to contribute to a conference on ‘Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity, challenges and opportunities’ answered the question by an Indian journalist who pursued Pakistan’s stance on talks with India.

“We have been trying to tell India … that we have been waiting … for a long time, let’s live like civilized neighbors, but what to do, as the RSS ideology has come in the way,” stated the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister was departing from the Congress Hall after attending the conference when an Indian journalist asked that India wants to know whether talks and fright go together.

The Prime Minister has very unblemished views about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its fanatical policies.

Whereas, in an earlier tweet, the Prime Minister had pointed that the “RSS ideology of Hindu supremacy, like the Nazi Aryanupremacy, will not stop in IOK; instead, it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India & eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan. The Hindu Supremacists version of Hitler’s Lebensraum.”

The Prime Minister’s two-year-old tweet states true to the day as the extreme Hindu policies have made the lives of non-Hindus intolerable under the administration of the RSS-supported BJP government of Narendra Modi.

