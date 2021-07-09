Double Click 728 x 90
Square is Going to Make a Hardware Wallet for Bitcoin

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 04:02 pm
Square is Going to Make a Hardware Wallet for Bitcoin

Square announced that it is going to make a hardware wallet for bitcoin, the company’s hardware lead, Jesse Dorogusker, announced on Thursday.

CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Twitter, said in June that the company was going to make one. And now Square has made the decision to move forward.

“We have decided to build a hardware wallet and service to make bitcoin custody more mainstream,” Dorogusker said. “We’ll continue to ask and answer questions in the open. This community’s response to our thread about this project has been awesome – encouraging, generous, collaborative, & inspiring.”

Dorsey has made no secret of his desire to learn more about bitcoin. His Twitter bio solely states “#bitcoin,” he showed off a bitcoin clock when testifying before Congress, and he’s even stated that if he weren’t working at Square and Twitter, he’d be working on bitcoin. So it’s maybe unsurprising that more of Square’s efforts will be directed toward a bitcoin hardware wallet.

This hardware wallet won’t be Square’s first cryptocurrency-focused product. You can already buy and sell bitcoin from Square’s Cash App.

