Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Subsea Cables from Facebook Are the Last Thing Africa Needs

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 03:32 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Subsea Cables from Facebook Are the Last Thing Africa Needs

On Monday, Facebook announced a partnership with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Africa’s largest fibre company, to develop an “extensive” fibre network stretching over 2,000 kilometres (or 1,243 miles).

According to Liquid, this network is one of the most “extensive” and “difficult” builds the firm has undertaken, requiring the work of at least 5,000 individuals from local communities to establish the network, which will eventually reach from the Atlantic Ocean to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We know that deploying fibre in this region is not easy, but it is a crucial part of extending broadband access to under-connected areas,” said Ibrahima Ba, who oversees Network Investments in Facebook’s Emerging Markets section “We look forward to seeing how our fibre build will help increase the availability and improve the affordability of high-quality internet in DRC.”

Facebook originally attempted to capture the African market in 2016, when it began rolling out its Free Basics initiative to hundreds of African companies. While early supporters praised the company’s seemingly philanthropic efforts to link the staggering number of disconnected citizens online, that point of view swiftly fell out of favour when people saw how Facebook treated its other “emerging markets.”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Suzzanne Douglas
10 mins ago
Suzzanne Douglas, best known for her roles passes away at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, best known for her roles in The Parent 'Hood and...
Precooked Chicken is the root of a Listeria outbreak
12 mins ago
Precooked Chicken is the root of a Listeria outbreak

One death has been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control...
Tax collection
17 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan plans additional Rs3.5 billion tax collection on sugar sale

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has estimated collection of an...
Twitter wishes to enlist your assistance in creating new privacy features
21 mins ago
Twitter wishes to enlist your assistance in creating new privacy features

Twitter has published designs for four features that might give users more...
Spanish Rival Travel Perk Acquires Click Travel Company
21 mins ago
Spanish Rival Travel Perk Acquires Click Travel Company

Click Travel, a Birmingham-based corporate travel company, has been bought by a...
28 mins ago
Scarlett Johansson expecting her first child with husband Colin Jost

The Oscar-nominated actress, Scarlett Johansson is expecting her first child with husband...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Suzzanne Douglas
10 mins ago
Suzzanne Douglas, best known for her roles passes away at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, best known for her roles in The Parent 'Hood and...
Precooked Chicken is the root of a Listeria outbreak
12 mins ago
Precooked Chicken is the root of a Listeria outbreak

One death has been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control...
Tax collection
17 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan plans additional Rs3.5 billion tax collection on sugar sale

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has estimated collection of an...
Twitter wishes to enlist your assistance in creating new privacy features
21 mins ago
Twitter wishes to enlist your assistance in creating new privacy features

Twitter has published designs for four features that might give users more...