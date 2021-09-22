A hyped entry, bride and groom fall off the stage while dancing
The bride and groom, whose plan to dance at their wedding did not go as expected, has been rounds on the internet.
A video has gone viral on social media these days in which it can be seen that the bride and groom fall while dancing but their self-confidence does not change at all and they are also continuing their dance.
The video shows the bride and groom entering the hall holding hands and dancing, both so happy that the boy carries his bride on his back but unfortunately cannot keep his balance.
Although the groom’s wobbly steps try to save the bride, they both fall in front of the guests in the crowded hall. It can be seen in the video that as soon as the couple fell, they got up and started dancing.
Interesting comments are being made on this video on Instagram while users are also appreciating his liveliness.
