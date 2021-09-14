Breeze Airways is preparing to launch the Airbus A220

Breeze Airways prepares to launch the Airbus A220

Breeze Airways has unveiled its new A220-300 livery while also stating that it has secured an agreement with Airbus to purchase 20 more of the planes.

This previously unknown order for 20 A220-300s raises the entire order book to 80 A220-300s, the first of which will be delivered in the fourth quarter of this year.

The new paint job was executed at Airbus’ factory in Mobile, Alabama, which will deliver one A220 to Breeze every six and a half years.

The airline intends to start flying with the Airbus fleet in the second quarter of 2022.

Breeze is expected to provide nonstop service connecting underserved routes in the United States at low rates.

In May, the airline began operations.

This first A220 will be the airline’s first new aircraft.

The A220 is the sole aircraft designed specifically for the 100-150 seat market, including cutting-edge aerodynamics, innovative materials, and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation PW1500G geared turbofan engines.

Over 170 A220s have been delivered to ten different operators in Asia, North America, Europe, and Africa.