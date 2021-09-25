Demons uses text messages to target individuals
A Catholic priest who performs exorcisms claims that devils and demons have been contacting people via text message.
Stephen Joseph Rossetti claims he performs up to 20 exorcisms each week to free people and their surroundings from “demons and satanic evil,” and that the number of requests he’s received has “grown exponentially” in the previous ten years.
“I think this is going to get much worse before it gets better,” he told.
And the 70-year-old told how a woman reached out to him after an upside-down cross appeared “burned” into her shoulder, while her father was receiving scary texts from a demonic force.
“The writings were a classic demonic diatribe,” he said.
Although the texts were sent from the woman’s phone number, Joseph claimed there was no proof she sent them herself.
He added, “By the way, several exorcists have had the same experience, getting texts from demons, and why not?”
“In the past, they messed with electronics — TVs and lights turning off and on by themselves. Now they mess with cell phones.”
