Did you know? You can buy square watermelons in Japan

It doesn’t matter what shape the watermelon is, it’s what’s inside that matters. You have to admit there’s something cool about watermelons that defy convention by assuming different shapes.

First, how. It’s actually pretty easy relatively speaking to grow a square watermelon. Just about anyone can do it.

While the watermelon is still small on the vine, a square, tempered glass box is placed around it. When the watermelon gets bigger, it assumes the shape of the box! You can do this too.

There are even websites dedicated to teaching you how. Just remember to use a glass or transparent mould so the sunlight can reach the watermelon on all sides except the bottom.

Why are square watermelons grown? Two reasons actually. First, the square watermelons are easier to stack, which makes them easier to ship. Second, and perhaps most ingeniously, with space being an issue in crowded areas of Japan, the square watermelon is designed to fit perfectly inside smaller Japanese refrigerators.

But, just like the heart-shaped creations, square watermelons cost a bit more than one shaped by Mother Nature.