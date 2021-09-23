Dog owner books entire air India business class cabin to fly her pet from Mumbai To Chennai
India: The owner booked a full business class cabin for his pet dog on a flight from Mumbai to Chennai for 2.5 lakh Indian rupees over 500,000 Pakistani rupees.
There is an old friendship between a man and a dog and it has been proved true by a person from India.
According to Indian media, a man from India, who was flying from Mumbai to Chennai, booked the entire business class cabin of the plane for Rs 2.5 lakh for the comfort of his pet dog.
According to Indian media, the owner and his pet dog left Mumbai for Chennai on September 15 at 9 am.
