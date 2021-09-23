Dog owner books entire air India business class cabin to fly her pet from Mumbai To Chennai

According to Indian media, a man from India, who was flying from Mumbai to Chennai, booked the entire business class cabin of the plane for Rs 2.5 lakh for the comfort of his pet dog.

According to Indian media, the owner and his pet dog left Mumbai for Chennai on September 15 at 9 am.