Etihad Airways is giving away complimentary Expo 2020 tickets

All Etihad Airways passengers flying into or out of Abu Dhabi will receive a complimentary ticket to Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s largest cultural gathering.

The extraordinary event, which will take place between October 1st and March 1st of next year, will welcome the entire world to the UAE.

Visitors can enjoy Expo while also seeing the amazing tourism attractions Abu Dhabi and the rest of the country have to offer.

The special promotion, which is part of the Exponential Abu Dhabi campaign, begins today.

Expo 2020 is only a 45-minute drive from Abu Dhabi, making it the ideal place to stay when attending the event.

The city now accepts fully vaccinated visitors without quarantine, making it extremely convenient and accessible.

Executive director guest experience, brand, and marketing, Etihad, Terry Daly said, “Expo 2020 brings many exciting opportunities for Etihad Airways, and we are proud to invite the world to enjoy this event and all that Abu Dhabi and the UAE has to offer.”

“Etihad is currently operating to 65 passenger destinations, and we look forward to welcoming guests from all corners of the world to showcase our home.”

“Abu Dhabi is a world-class destination, with a world-class public health program, and both Etihad and the city have taken a robust approach to ensure health and wellness for residents and visitors alike,” Daly added.

Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, will be the largest event ever staged in the Arab world.

From sustainability and innovation to architecture and new opportunities, 192 countries and millions of visitors will gather in the UAE to share their ideas and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Visitors may enjoy the distinctive and diverse emirate of Abu Dhabi, which has gorgeous desert scenery, fantastic sandy beaches, and warm, clear waters, in addition to seeing Expo.

The emirate offers travelers the chance to go kayaking in the natural mangroves, sand boarding in the desert, jet-skiing, kite-surfing, go-karting, and more.

Travelers seeking rest and renewal will find it in the city’s various quiet places, which range from serene beaches to luxury spas.