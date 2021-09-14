Man moves 114 ounces of water with his hands in 30 seconds

An Idaho man set a Guinness World Record by moving more than 114 fluid ounces of water between two containers with his hands.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said the record-keeping organization gave him specific rules about how large the openings on his containers could be.

The target was 87.9 fluid ounces, which was set in 2019 by Pakistani record-breaker Usman Ayyub.

Rush set the record by moving 114.1 ounces of water in 30 seconds.

Rush stated that he measured his results in three ways: using the markings on his container, weighing the result and subtracting the weight of the container, and pouring the water into another container with finer markings.

On the other hand, an Australian athlete set a Guinness World Record by holding the abdominal plank position for 9 hours, 30 minutes, and 1 second.

Daniel Scali took on the record in Adelaide, where he had to beat George Hood of the United States’ time of 8 hours, 15 minutes, 15 seconds established in February 2020.

Scali said his effort was complicated by his complex regional pain syndrome, a chronic pain condition caused by a broken left arm when he was 12 years old.

Scali said, “It’s the brain sending wrong messages to my arm, which is the affected area. So anything like soft touch, movement, wind, water, will cause me pain.”