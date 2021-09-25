Newborn baby grows dense thick hair all over her body

Newborn baby grows dense hair all over her body
Myla Gumbs’ mother, Kei ‘Yonna Gumbs, was surprised when she began to grow thick hair all over her body barely months after she was born.
Myla, Kei ‘Yonna Gumbs’s baby, was born with a full head of thick hair and rapidly began developing hair all over her body.
Gumbs, who is from Texas, says she has never seen anything like that on the youngster’s thighs and calves, as well as her upper arms and forearms.
According to her, “I was shocked when I noticed the hair coming in, but she’s so gorgeous that it didn’t matter, I will always love her.”
“To all the mothers out there with daughters like mine, embrace your baby.”
“At birth, she had a lot of hair but it was straight, it didn’t start to curl up until she was around two and a half months.”
“That’s the same time I started to notice the hair on her legs and arms,” she added.
Also Read
Read More
A lump in the mouth of a goldfish costs £300 to remove.
A goldfish was something most of us won at a fairground that...
Ice cream lovers could be rewarded £1,000 to indulge in the sweet delight
Fans of ice cream might be rewarded up to £1,000 for their...
Angela Markel pecked by a dozen of parrots in bird park
During a visit to a bird park, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel gave...
Demons uses text messages to target individuals
A Catholic priest who performs exorcisms claims that devils and demons have...
Canadian strongman set a Guinness World Record pulls 33,400-pound bus
https://youtu.be/eImkLShoOEM In New York, a 58-year-old Canadian strongman set a Guinness World...