Nova 9 and 9 Pro featured in hnads-on photos, detailing their specs

Nova 9 and 9 Pro featured in hands-on photos, detailing their specs
Huawei officially teased the long-awaited Nova 9 series. The next-gen lineup featuring Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro will be relating on September 23.
As the launch is nearing, some of the specs and designs of the phones have been leaked.
Hands-on photos published by the Chinese source ITHome show that the Nova 9 Pro has a front dual camera adjusted within the pill-shaped cutout. It has an edge-to-edge display with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.
The display is a 6.72″ OLED panel that delivers sharp 4k resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The phone is only 7.97mm thick and weighs 186g. It is offered in black, olive green, purple, and blue shades.
The Nova 9 also has an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole camera at its center.
At the back, the nova 9 Pro features a quad camera setup within an egg-shaped island. It has a 50MP wide lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, two low-res sensors, and a 32MP front selfie shooter.
both phones run on HarmonyOS 2.0. They have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G at their core.
Since Huawei cannot acquire 5G chips from Qualcomm, both Nova 9 and 9 Pro have only 4G connectivity. They offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.
The Chinese communication authority 3C has also certified the phones. According to the documentation, the phones will have a 4,000 mAh battery which can flash charge at 100W.
