Pakistan vs New Zealand: Black Caps cancel the tour due to security alert

The New Zealand Cricket has canceled its tour of Pakistan after informing PCB of a security alert.

PCB confirms the news through its Twitter handle saying,

“Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series, PCB and Govt of Pakistan made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams.”

Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. PCB and Govt of Pakistan made fool proof security arrangements for all visiting teams. 1/4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 17, 2021

“We have assured the NZ cricket board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.”

We have assured the NZ cricket board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.

2/4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 17, 2021

“The security officials with the NZ team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Govt of Pakistan throughout their stay here.”

The security officials with the NZ team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Govt of Pakistan throughout their stay here. 3/4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 17, 2021

“PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal.”

PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal. 4/4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 17, 2021

Arrangements are being made for the visiting team’s departure

New Zealand Cricket confirmed in its statement that they had decided to cancel the tour “following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground.”

According to a press release, necessary arrangements are being made for the Kiwis’ departure.

NZC CEO David White said that it was a “blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option.”

NZC will not reveal any information regarding the security alert or arrangements made for their departure.