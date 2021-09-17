Two runaway zebras were captured after straying into a Wisconsin road

Multiple 911 callers reported a pair of loose zebras wandering along the middle of a road, prompting deputies in Wisconsin to attend to an unusual situation.

The two zebras were apprehended after being spotted on a Seymour-area road, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the 911 callers, David Haupt, took video of the two African equines wandering along the center of a road just outside of town.

“They were off in the distance. As I got closer, they looked like horses, and I got closer, and I happened to be talking to somebody on my headset, and I’m like, ‘I think I see a zebra,’ and they were like, no way. I’m like, nope, those are zebras,” Haupt told the media.

When Haupt got out of his car and guided the zebras from the road to a nearby open field, he said they seemed amicable. Deputies arrived on the scene quickly.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Nathan Borman said, “Well, it’s not the first exotic animal call ever we’ve gotten. Every once in a while, you get something different, but, yeah, having a garbage truck driver call you and say, ‘well, there are two zebras in the road,’ is a bit unusual.”

The zebras belonged to a nearby resident, according to the sheriff’s office. The owner arrived on the scene and was able to transport the animals home.

Multiple zebras escaped from a Maryland property in the Washington, D.C., region approximately a week before the zebra escape. The Maryland zebras are still being pursued by officials.