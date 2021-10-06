Babar Azam credits Mama Jee as one of the crucial figure of his cricketing journey

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam praised “Mama Jee”, the man who is behind his successful batting career.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Babar praised his teacher, crediting him as one of the most crucial figures of his cricketing journey.

“His no compromise on punctuality actually made me a better cricketer and taught me things which will accompany me all my life. Respect your teachers, as they define your future. #WorldTeachersDay,”

Mama jee, one of the most crucial figures of my cricketing journey. His no compromise on punctuality actually made me a better cricketer and taught me things which will accompany me all my life. Respect your teachers, as they define your future. #WorldTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/9tKoSSXkvt — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) October 5, 2021

Babar becomes fastest to reach 7,000 runs after breaking Chris Gayle’s record

Last week, the Central Punjab skipper became the fastest to reach the 7,000-rum milestone after breaking West Indian Chris Gayle’s record.

Babar reached the milestone during Central Punjab’s clash against Southern Punjab in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Babar broke Gayle’s record, who reached the 7,000-run milestone in his 192nd inning.

Babar Azam reached that milestone in the 189th inning.

When Babar scored 6,000 runs earlier this year, he was three innings short of Chris Gayle’s record. Since then, he has added another 1,000 runs to his total T20 runs record in just 22 innings.

He has scored 2,204 runs out of 7,000 in T20Is. In April this year, he even surpassed Virat Kohli’s record to become the fastest player to score 2,000 runs in T20Is. He beat Kohli by a margin of four innings.

Pakistani skipper became the 11th player to score 2,000 runs in T20Is.

Babar hammered his sixth T20 century last week, giving him a record for the most T20 hundreds by a Pakistani batsman. Babar Azam has the best ratio of the 50s/innings in T20 cricket among all the top batsmen in the globe, with 64 runs of 50 or more from 186 innings.