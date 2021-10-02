Video of immense smoke and fumes erupting from scooter goes viral

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

02nd Oct, 2021. 03:57 pm
Immense smoke and fumes erupting from a scooter gone viral

The viral video viewed over 2,800 times, begins with immense smoke and fumes erupting from a scooter parked on the roadside.

On social media, a video of an electric scooter producing smoke before catching fire has gone viral. A user named @in patrao published the 1.51-minute video on Twitter.

The video opens with massive smoke and fumes bursting from a scooter parked on the side of the road, which has been viewed over 2,800 times. The scooter catches fire toward the conclusion of the video, and passengers flee.

The exact date and location of the video are unknown. As individuals prefer e-scooters and bikes to traditional vehicles, such incidents are becoming more common.

However, firefighters from around the world have already stated that bad after-market batteries may be a concern in many circumstances.

Replacement batteries, rather than the batteries that came with the scooters, are more prone to cause fires.

 

 

