Immense smoke and fumes erupting from a scooter gone viral

Video of immense smoke and fumes erupting from scooter goes viral
The viral video viewed over 2,800 times, begins with immense smoke and fumes erupting from a scooter parked on the roadside.
On social media, a video of an electric scooter producing smoke before catching fire has gone viral. A user named @in patrao published the 1.51-minute video on Twitter.
The video opens with massive smoke and fumes bursting from a scooter parked on the side of the road, which has been viewed over 2,800 times. The scooter catches fire toward the conclusion of the video, and passengers flee.
Buy a E Scooter and suffer pic.twitter.com/OGX6CxMmMb
— Patrao (@in_patrao) September 29, 2021
The exact date and location of the video are unknown. As individuals prefer e-scooters and bikes to traditional vehicles, such incidents are becoming more common.
However, firefighters from around the world have already stated that bad after-market batteries may be a concern in many circumstances.
Replacement batteries, rather than the batteries that came with the scooters, are more prone to cause fires.
Also Read
Read More
Midst of the UK's fuel crisis: A man rides his horse to a petrol station
According to news agency Reuters, British petrol stations are still witnessing extraordinary...
Ashdown Forest's original Winnie-the-Pooh bridge is up for auction
The renowned bridge is known as "Poohsticks Bridge" is now being auctioned...
New York couple gets married at closed Canadian border
Border restrictions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak delayed a New York couple's...
British couple discovers a 'Great Dane-sized' cat
A British couple claims to have seen a gigantic cat "the size...
Watch: Boy of Manipur recreates Iron man suit from scrap
The Mahindra Foundation, according to industrialist Anand Mahindra, has guaranteed that Mr....