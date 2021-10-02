Immense smoke and fumes erupting from a scooter gone viral

Video of immense smoke and fumes erupting from scooter goes viral

The viral video viewed over 2,800 times, begins with immense smoke and fumes erupting from a scooter parked on the roadside.

On social media, a video of an electric scooter producing smoke before catching fire has gone viral. A user named @in patrao published the 1.51-minute video on Twitter.

The video opens with massive smoke and fumes bursting from a scooter parked on the side of the road, which has been viewed over 2,800 times. The scooter catches fire toward the conclusion of the video, and passengers flee.

Buy a E Scooter and suffer pic.twitter.com/OGX6CxMmMb — Patrao (@in_patrao) September 29, 2021

The exact date and location of the video are unknown. As individuals prefer e-scooters and bikes to traditional vehicles, such incidents are becoming more common.

However, firefighters from around the world have already stated that bad after-market batteries may be a concern in many circumstances.

Replacement batteries, rather than the batteries that came with the scooters, are more prone to cause fires.