Indo-Pak: India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash tickets sold out

Indo-Pak: The tickets for the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan were sold within hours after they went on sale.

Pakistan’s match against India remains one of the most highly anticipated fixtures in the cricket world, that’s why millions of fans are excited to watch the fierce rivals match whenever they meet.

The seats in sections including General, General East, Premium, Pavilion East and Platinum, have all become unavailable on the Platinumlist.

Fans logged on to the website soon after ICC announced the sale of the match tickets. Many fans were placed in a queue with thousands of users ahead of them, the waiting time was said to be more than an hour.

The only tickets which were left for purchase were Premium and Platinum which cost Dh1,500 and Dh2,600 respectively.

However, till Monday morning all the tickets were unavailable on Platinumlist.

The T20 World Cup will start from 17th October and the highly anticipated game between India and Pakistan will take place on 24th October at the Dubai International Stadium.

The ICC has informed that all venues will be operating at around 70% of maximum seated capacity.