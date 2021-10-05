Watch: Lady breaks down in tears as a man offers to pay for all of her groceries

After a beautiful video of a lady crying down after a guy offers to pay for all of her groceries went viral on social media, it made netizens emotional.

A man asks people in a supermarket to buy him lunch in the video, which was first uploaded on TikTok. When a lady agrees to help him, she is taken aback when the man tells her that he would buy all of her groceries for her.

The 43-second film starts with a man informing a lady that he lost his money and then asks her if she would purchase his lunch, to which she gladly replies, “Yes.”

However, the man goes on to inform her that all of her groceries are free and that she may pick out whatever she wants and it would be paid for. Hearing this, the woman breaks down and tells the man that she had just buried her mother and was actually calculating her money before buying the items in her basket.

My allergies are acting up 😢 pic.twitter.com/3hoMuXg63o — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) October 4, 2021

The woman appears to be completely taken aback by the occurrence towards the end of the video.

The video has received over 41,000 views since it was uploaded online, with numerous people, including former professional basketball player Rex Chapman, resharing it on the microblogging website. While retweeting the video, Chapman added, “Kindness Pass it on…”

Sorry….. — Kathy Mulhall (@kmsmulhall) October 4, 2021

Those people that are struggling are quick to help others who are struggling. — Doug Kayne (@TheDougKayne) October 4, 2021

This is spectacular, I love this! — Judith Rose Schwartz (@RoseSpitznogle) October 4, 2021

That’s awesome 😭😭. We all could use help like that at times. I know I could now. — Jenn – Mom and animal lover 🐈‍⬛🐈🐈‍⬛❤️ (@JenniferLH68) October 4, 2021

This brings back some of my lost hope in humanity. — Momma Dukes Conley (@Bsconley) October 4, 2021