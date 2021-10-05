Man stuffs 100 lit candles in mouth for setting 100th Guinness world record
There is no shortage of people in the world who are eager to achieve fame by performing unique feats to set Guinness world record, but some people do things that amaze the viewers.
According to media reports, the American man who appeared in a video that went viral on social media set a world record by putting a pile of burning candles in his mouth.
A man named David Rush from the US state of Idaho put 100 candles in his mouth and then lit them and held them in his mouth for 30 seconds to get his name in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Social media users praised David Rush’s adventure and many young people expressed interest in the stunt.
