Qantas will resume international flights once the border reopens

The resumption of foreign flights by Qantas has been pushed out to November 14th.

The development follows the announcement by the Australian federal government that the country’s border will reopen in November.

Vaccinated citizens and their relatives will get long-awaited freedoms as a result of the action.

Since March of last year, Australia has had among of the world’s tightest border controls, including a prohibition on its own citizens leaving the country.

The program has been praised for assisting in the suppression of Covid-19, but it has also resulted in the separation of families.

With its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, the national carrier will fly three weekly return flights between Sydney and London and three weekly return flights between Sydney and Los Angeles.

In recent weeks, these two destinations have been the most searched on qantas.com.

If necessary, more flights will be added to accommodate demand, according to the airline.

Australian citizens, permanent residents, and their immediate relatives, as well as some visa holders, can now purchase tickets.

The carrier warned that once the federal government reveals the exact day that international borders will reopen next month, the start dates for these two itineraries may need to be revised.

According to Alan Joyce, Qantas Group chief executive, “The early reopening of Australia’s international borders will mean so much to so many people and it’s made possible by the amazing ramp-up of the vaccine rollout.”

“We know Australians can’t wait to travel overseas and be reunited with their loved ones, and literally thousands are waiting to come back home, so this faster restart is fantastic news.”

“It also means we can get more of our people back to work, sooner.

“We welcome the government’s decision and the work by the New South Wales Government to facilitate the home quarantine approach that makes this feasible.”

“We look forward to other states and territories getting on board.”

All passengers on Qantas’ foreign flights will be required to be completely vaccinated with a TGA-approved or recognized vaccination, as previously stated (some exemptions for medical reasons and children).

They’ll also have to provide a negative PCR Covid-19 test 72 hours before they leave.