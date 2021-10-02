Qualified coaches to impart training to 50 hockey coaches: SBP DG

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab Director General (DG) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that hockey is our national game and the SBP is ready to take every possible measure for its growth and revival.

He said this while talking to Secretary Education South Punjab Dr Ehtisham Anwar who called on him here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Head Coach of national hockey team Kh Junaid and other officials were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting Secretary Education South Punjab Dr Ehtisham Anwar sought help from Sports Board Punjab to train hockey coaches of South Punjab.

Director General Sports Punjab on this occasion assured Secretary Education South Punjab of his full support for the training of hockey coaches of South Punjab.

He said qualified coaches in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab will impart modern training to 50 hockey coaches from top schools and colleges of South Punjab under the supervision of Head Coach of national hockey team, former Olympian Kh Mohammad Junaid.