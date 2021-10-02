Qualified coaches to impart training to 50 hockey coaches: SBP DG
LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab Director General (DG) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that hockey is our national game and the SBP is ready to take every possible measure for its growth and revival.
He said this while talking to Secretary Education South Punjab Dr Ehtisham Anwar who called on him here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.
Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Head Coach of national hockey team Kh Junaid and other officials were also present on this occasion.
During the meeting Secretary Education South Punjab Dr Ehtisham Anwar sought help from Sports Board Punjab to train hockey coaches of South Punjab.
Director General Sports Punjab on this occasion assured Secretary Education South Punjab of his full support for the training of hockey coaches of South Punjab.
He said qualified coaches in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab will impart modern training to 50 hockey coaches from top schools and colleges of South Punjab under the supervision of Head Coach of national hockey team, former Olympian Kh Mohammad Junaid.
Read More
Chairman PCB shares his vision with First Board officials
LAHORE: Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja has met the Chairpersons and...
Women cricket training camp to be held from Oct 5
ISLAMABAD: A total of eighteen national women players would feature in the...
Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani to summit 9 of the 14 highest peaks
KARACHI. Mountaineer Sirbaz Khan has achieved another feat on Friday after he...
Chris Gayle leaves Indian Premier League citing 'bubble fatigue'
DUBAI: West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle has pulled out of the...
National T20 Cup: Balochistan vs Southern Punjab Live Score - Match 13
National T20 Cup: Today Balochistan will face Southern Punjab in the thirteenth...