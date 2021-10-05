Shaheen Shah Afridi spends quality time with family
Pakistani left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took to his Twitter handle and shared some pictures of himself with his family.
In the tweet, he can be seen enjoying family time with some kids of his family back in his hometown.
Family time😍#HomeTown pic.twitter.com/s8XXiS0fc7
— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) October 4, 2021
Shaheen is currently represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup. He is currently the leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in just 6 matches of the first leg of the league.
The second leg will start on October 6 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Shaheen is also part of the national T20 squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to begin on October 17 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
