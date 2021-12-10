Imran Khan putting up his nameplate on Nawaz Sharif’s project, claims Aurangzeb

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was putting up his nameplate on Karachi’s Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project that was Nawaz Sharif’s project.

Addressing media in Lahore, Aurangzeb said that PM Imran Khan did not place even a single block in the federal capital and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Apart from putting up nameplates on Nawaz Sharif’s projects and beating his colleagues with sticks, the performance of the Imran Khan government is only to make the national security agencies controversial to save his seat,” she said.

“Rangers should open their eyes and refrain from being a party in politics,” Aurangzeb continued while commenting on the way several PML-N workers, led by senior party leader Ahsan Iqbal, and Rangers personnel came face to face on Thursday in Karachi.

Yesterday, Iqbal and PML-N workers ‘symbolically inaugurated’ the Greenline BRT project.

Whenever he [PM Imran] leaves his house, he increases the troubles of the country. Anything that he touches or he takes notice of is ruined,” claimed Aurangzeb in the press conference today.

She said, through fake biometric, the government had robbed the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

“There is no record of the fake transactions which took place in the BISP. The swindling of Rs25 billion was done in this programme. Some 1.3 million people registered in the BISP did not receive money,” she said.

Accusing the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of corruption, the PML-N spokesperson claimed that Rs5 billion were embezzled in Utility Stores Corporation. Defective commodities were bought for the utility stores. She also alleged that Rs6 billion were embezzled in the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).