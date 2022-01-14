Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 08:17 pm

Mohammad Rizwan opens up on ‘no photos with female fans’

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan opens up on ‘no photos with female fans’

Meeting your favourite cricketer in person and taking photos with them is, without a question, a dream come true for many cricket fans.

While the gender of the fan is irrelevant, Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s most popular cricketer, has never been photographed with a female fan.

The national team wicketkeeper-batsman has finally revealed why he never takes pictures with women. During an interview that has gone viral on social media.

“It is not about being bashful,” Rizwan stated when asked why he is so shy among ladies. “Some things are personal, and every player has their own personal [reasons].”

He stated that he has a great deal of respect for women and that he does not feel himself “worthy” of being photographed with “mothers and sisters,” even if they request it.

“These women have a great deal of value to me, and I hope that this does not hurt the moms and sisters of my fans,” Rizwan stated.

Read More

2 hours ago
Positive test for Carvajal complicates life for Real Madrid in Riyadh

RIYADH, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Real Madrid's preparations for Sunday's Spanish Supercup...
4 hours ago
PM Imran Khan to visit CHane for Winter Olympuics opening ceremony

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China from February 3-5 for attending...
20 hours ago
ISU European Figure Skating Championships opens in Estonia

TALLINN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The first day of the International Skating...
20 hours ago
Joe Root is undecided about participating in IPL Mega Event

England Test captain Joe Root has stated that he is considering entering...
20 hours ago
Wahab Riaz selling 'Channa' on Pakistani streets, watch

Wahab Riaz, a Pakistani left-arm fast bowler who recently guided Deccan Gladiators...
21 hours ago
Imran Khan will attend the opening ceremony of Winter Olympics in Beijing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

World risks more years of high energy prices, emissions: IEA
1 min ago
World risks more years of high energy prices, emissions: IEA

PARIS, Jan 14, 2022 (AFP) - The world faces more years of high...
Sajal Aly
3 mins ago
Fans are still reeling at Sajal Aly’s death in ‘Ishq-e-Laa.’

Ishq-e-Laa, starring Sajal Aly and Azaan Sami Khan including strong themes of...
9 mins ago
Pakistan adversely affected by climate change, says Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Friday that Pakistan...
lions
13 mins ago
Watch a video of a woman casually walking with lions in the jungle 

In this viral clip, a woman walks with six lions so carelessly...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600