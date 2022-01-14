Mohammad Rizwan opens up on ‘no photos with female fans’

Meeting your favourite cricketer in person and taking photos with them is, without a question, a dream come true for many cricket fans.

While the gender of the fan is irrelevant, Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s most popular cricketer, has never been photographed with a female fan.

The national team wicketkeeper-batsman has finally revealed why he never takes pictures with women. During an interview that has gone viral on social media.

“It is not about being bashful,” Rizwan stated when asked why he is so shy among ladies. “Some things are personal, and every player has their own personal [reasons].”

He stated that he has a great deal of respect for women and that he does not feel himself “worthy” of being photographed with “mothers and sisters,” even if they request it.

“These women have a great deal of value to me, and I hope that this does not hurt the moms and sisters of my fans,” Rizwan stated.