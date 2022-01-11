Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

11th Jan, 2022. 09:49 pm

Saudi Arabia has at least 5,300 mineral locations: forum

Saudi Arabia has at least 5,300 mineral locations: forum

Google

RIYADH, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) — The Future Minerals Forum held on Tuesday in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, revealed that mineral explorations showed at least 5,300 mineral locations in the kingdom.

Abdulaziz bin Labon, chairman of the Saudi Geologists Cooperative Association, said the locations vary in minerals, metal and non-metal rocks, building materials, decorative rocks and gemstones, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

On the sideline of the forum, the inaugural Ministerial Roundtable on Sustainable Future Minerals was held with the participation of more than 32 ministers, government representatives and nine international organizations from around the world.

“We are convening the ministerial roundtable to further regional collaboration on the sustainable development of the mining and minerals industry,” said Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice-minister for mining affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

We hope to establish a common framework and share best practices to ensure the reliable and responsibly sourced supply of critical minerals for the global transition to net zero, he added.

Net-zero refers to a balance between the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere.

The participants discussed the emerging mining super-region that stretches from Africa to Central Asia, an area endowed with rich mineral resources that offer massive opportunities for exploration and development.

On the sideline of the forum, the eighth consultative meeting of the Arab Mineral Resources Ministers was also held on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed the progress of the establishment of a database for the production of mineral ores in the Arab countries, the establishment of a geological and mineral portal for Arab countries, and Arab capacity building in the mining sector.

 

Read More

19 mins ago
Nepal reimposes restrictive measures over surging COVID-19 cases

KATHMANDU, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The authorities in Nepal's most populated Kathmandu...
26 mins ago
Macron says backs W. Africa sanctions against Mali over poll delay

PARIS, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that France...
27 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan shares a view of Jalsa: ‘Ye hai Mumbai meri jaan’

Amitabh Bachchan, the veteran Bollywood actor, has taken some time off from...
35 mins ago
The Morning Show featuring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon renewed for the third season

The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon has been renewed...
35 mins ago
Government focusing on exports, tax collection to boost economy, says PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has underlined that exports and tax collection are...
38 mins ago
Mali strongman urges protests against 'extreme' sanctions

BAMAKO, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - Mali's ruling junta has called for nationwide...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Waqar Zaka
4 mins ago
I am getting strange calls from unknown numbers, Says Waqar Zaka

Waqar Zaka is a Pakistani crypto entrepreneur, activist, and television broadcaster. he...
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
8 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is Launching in Pakistan Soon, Price and Specifications

Last week, Samsung released the long-awaited (and delayed) Fan Edition of the...
8 mins ago
Esha Deol celebrates 20 years in Bollywood

Actor Esha Deol celebrated 20 years in the Bollywood industry. She shared a...
China must participate 'fully' in debt relief for poor nations: World Bank
8 mins ago
China must participate ‘fully’ in debt relief for poor nations: World Bank

WASHINGTON, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - World Bank President David Malpass on Tuesday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600