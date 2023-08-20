Greg Chappell Predicts Pakistan’s Success in World Cup Semifinals

Chappell also names India, Australia, and England as other teams for the last four.

Emphasizes India’s significance as the tournament’s location.

Round-robin format with 45 league matches; top four teams qualify for semifinals.

Advertisement

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell has foreseen Pakistan’s inclusion in the semifinals of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India. Chappell, renowned in the cricketing world, also named India, Australia, and England as the other teams that will secure spots in the last four.

Chappell emphasized the prominence of the location, India, for the tournament’s context. He singled out the four top teams—India, Australia, England, and Pakistan—as the ones to closely follow. Acknowledging the significance of India’s setting, he also indicated that other Asian teams could thrive in this environment.

The ICC World Cup 2023 is set to feature 10 teams competing for the coveted title across 10 venues. The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 5 to November 19, with the opening match and the final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The tournament will adopt a round-robin format, where each team will play against all others in a total of 45 league matches. Based on their performances, the top four teams will qualify for the semifinals. These crucial matches are scheduled for November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata. Additionally, the semifinals and the final will have designated reserve days to account for any disruptions.

Greg Chappell’s insights point towards Pakistan’s strong prospects in the upcoming World Cup, along with the formidable teams of India, Australia, and England. The tournament’s format, combined with the backdrop of cricket fervor in India, sets the stage for an exciting and competitive event.

Also Read Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem in World Athletics Championship Departed with coach Salman Butt; participating in javelin throw. Competing in qualification...