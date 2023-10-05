ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand wins the toss, decides to field

India is hosting the ICC Cricket One Day World Cup 2023.

The biggest festival of the ICC Cricket One Day World Cup was held in India, in the first match of which New Zealand won the toss and decided to field against England.

The opening match of the World Cup is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking on the occasion of the toss, Kiwi captain Tom Latham said that after the warm-up match, they have prepared well, Kane Williamson is recovering, will play the next matches.

It should be noted that Pakistan will play its first match of the World Cup tomorrow against the Netherlands.

PLAYING XIs

England

Jos Buttler (c)(wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand

Devon Conway, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c)(wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

